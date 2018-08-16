ROCKLAND — The Center for Maine Contemporary Art will host a Tuesday Talk with photographer Jocelyn Lee in conversation with Edward Earle, former Curator of Collections at the International Center of Photography, New York City, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, in the CMCA galleries at 21 Winter St.

Lee and Earle will discuss the historical underpinnings of Lee’s work on view in her current solo exhibition, “The Appearance of Things,” as well as new directions in portraiture, landscape and documentary photography. Tuesday Talks are free with admission, and participants are invited to stay after the talk for further conversation and refreshments.

Writing in The New Yorker, Rebecca Bengal describes Lee’s work in The Appearance of Things as: “Rather than the exchange between camera and subject, these painterly pictures … reveal a symbiosis between human and natural forms, each enhancing the other’s uncanny, shifting beauty.”

Lee was born in Naples, Italy, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and visual arts from Yale University, and her Master of Fine Arts in photography from Hunter College. In 2013 she received a NYFA Fellowship, and in 2001 she received a Guggenheim Fellowship. She has taught photography at Princeton University from 2003 to 2012 and at Maine College of Art from 1993 to 2001. She has been a visiting artist at Yale University, Bowdoin College, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and New York University. Her work has been published in numerous national and international publications and is in many public and private collections.

Earle curated a retrospective of MANUAL, the collaborative work of Ed Hill and Suzanne Bloom, as well as two Triennial exhibitions before retiring in 2015, at ICP Previously, Earle developed new media projects at the California Museum of Photography at UC Riverside. A graduate of the Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, New York, Earle also worked at the Photographic Resource Center, Boston, and the Museum of the Moving Image, Queens.

For additional information on Tuesday Talks and exhibitions at CMCA, visit cmcanow.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: