WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Central Maine Growth Council, both located at 50 Elm St., recently announced their office hours have been extended. Because of the growing regional economy and to better serve their members, investors and the community their offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Central Maine Growth Council is public-private collaborative regional economic development partnership funded by municipalities and businesses who share a common vision of economic prosperity for our region.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for business prosperity and regional economic improvement. Its geographic region includes the towns of Albion, Belgrade, Benton, Branch Mills, Burnham, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Hinckley, Oakland, Rome, Sidney, Shawmut, South China, Thorndike, Unity, Vassalboro, Waterville, Weeks Mills and Winslow. For more information, call 873-3315 or visit midmainechamber.com.

