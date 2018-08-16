Erskine Academy Bus schedules

Students should be at their pick-up points 5-10 minutes before the stated pick-up times for the first few days of school. Bus fare is $10 per week. Parents of freshmen are advised to check the bus schedule at New Student Orientation.

Pat Vigue – Bus 13

(Palermo Area)

6:25 – Palermo School

6:30 – Turner Ridge Road

6:35 – Banton Road

6:40 – Level Hill Road

6:45 – North Palermo Road

7:00 – Weston Ridge

7:15 – Tobey’s

7:20 – Frontier Village

7:25 – Leave Frontier Village

7:30 – Arrive at Erskine Academy

Sheila Wescott – Bus 11

(Chelsea/Windsor Area)

6:12 – Leave Erskine to Tyler Road

6:17 – Weeks Mills Road

6:20 – Legion Park Road/

Lamson Road (turn-a-round)

6:23 – Barton Road

6:25 – 105 to Spring Road

6:50 – Chelsea School

6:53 – Wellman Road

6:55 – Route 17 to Windsor

7:00 – Hunts Meadow Road

7:10 – Route 126

7:15 – Vigue Road

7:20 – Route 17 to Route 32 Windsor

7:25 – Route 32 (Rideout’s Store)

7:35 – Arrive at Erskine Academy

Wayne Lacey – Bus 1

(Whitefield-Jefferson Area)

6:25 – Leave Country Corners Store

6:30 – Travel down Route 215

6:35 – Route 126 to Jefferson

6:40 – Jefferson Post Office

7:00 – Intersection of Route 32 & 17

7:10 – Intersection of Route 17 & 206

7:20 – Intersection of Route 105 & 32

7:23 – Choate Road

7:25 – Windsor Neck Road/South Road

7:30 – Kidder Road

7:30 – Arrive at Erskine Academy

Janice Cook – Bus 16

(Windsor/Whitefield/Coopers Mills Area)

6:18 – Leave Erskine- Rte 32 South

6:26 – Maxcy’s Mills Rd

6:28 – Griffin Road

6:33 – Vigue Road

6:37 – Townhouse Road

6:44 – 218N/194N

6:46 – Heath Road

6:50 – Hilton Road

6:52 – 218N //Mills Road

6:59 – Coopers Mills Main Street

7:00 – Windsor Road/Coopers Mills

7:02 – Erskine Road

7:04 – Wingood Road

7:08 – Erskine Road

7:09 – Windsor Road/Coopers Mills

7:15 – Route 105 to Rte 32

7:18 – Route 32 to Erskine Academy

7:30 – Arrive at Erskine Academy

Routes, drivers and bus numbers subject to change.

For more information, contact Erskine Academy 445-2962.

