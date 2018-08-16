Fayette School Dept. 2018-19 Bus Schedule

Please note: ALL BUS PASSENGERS SHOULD BE READY 10 MINUTES IN ADVANCE OF THEIR SCHEDULED PICKUP and be at the bus stop waiting. It is the student’s responsibility to be on time. Occasionally the time will vary plus or minus 10 minutes due to road or weather conditions. The bus will not wait for late students, or go back to pick up students who have missed the bus. This will ensure the buses remain on schedule for all students. Elementary students – If your student is in second grade or below, the driver must see an adult for the student to be dropped off. The driver will contact the school and return the student to the school for parent pick-up.

Morning High Sch/Middle Sch Runs – Bus #6 (Sharon)– Leaves school parking lot at 6:20 a.m.

6:20 a.m. Corner Main St./Oak Hill Rd.

6:21 a.m. Clark Lane

6:34 a.m. Campground Rd.

6:46 a.m. Gile Rd.

6:54 a.m. Watson Hgts. Rd.

7:02 a.m. East Rd.

7:16 a.m. Sandy River Rd.

7:30 a.m. Drop off at Maranacook Schools

Morning Fayette Central School Students – Bus #6 (Sharon)

7:45 a.m. Sandy River Rd.

8:00 a.m. East Rd.

8:04 a.m. Jackman Mills Rd.

8:06 a.m. North Rd.

8:16 a.m. Watson Hgts. Rd.

8:27 a.m. Lovejoy Pond Rd.

8:30 a.m. Main St. East/Rt. 17

8:33 a.m. Lovejoy Shore Rd.

8:39 a.m. Drop off at Fayette Central School

Bus #8 – (Larry) – Leave school parking lot at 6:10 a.m. –

Spruce Mtn High and Middle School students ONLY

6:18 a.m. David Pond Rd.

6:25 a.m. West Rd.

6:30 a.m. Baldwin Hill Rd.

6:35 a.m. Bamford Hill Rd.

6:43 a.m. Moose Hill Rd.

7:00 a.m. Drop off Spruce Mtn. Schools

Bus #8 – Fayette Central School Students

7:20 a.m. Limber Lost Rd./Moose Hill Rd.

7:28 a.m. Chesterville Ridge Rd.

7:19 a.m. Main St.

7:32 a.m. Campground Rd.

7:41 a.m. South Rd.

7:50 a.m. Ellis Lane

7:52 a.m. Baldwin Hill Rd.

7:55 a.m. Fayette Ridge Rd.

8:10 a.m. Main Street

8:14 a.m. Gile Rd.

8:22 a.m. Oak Hill Rd.

Corner Oak Hill Rd./Young Rd.

8:30 a.m. Drop off @ Fayette Central School

For more information, contact the school at 685-4770.

