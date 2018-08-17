BOSTON — Three area students were among the Red Sox Service Scholarship recipients congratulated on the field at Fenway Park by Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy and Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. CEO and Chairman of Jenzabar Bob Maginn, Chairman of New England Ford Dealer Advertising representing Ford Motor Company Fund David Abatsis, and Sox Service Scholarship Committee Member Amanda Heglin were also on hand for the ceremony.
Carey Lee, of Skowhegan, Mackenzie Veuilleux, of Oakland, and Destiny Anair, of Richmond, were recognized as a recipient of the New Hampshire Red Sox Service Scholarship during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park before the Red Sox-Minnesota Twins game on July 29.
The program awarded students from public high schools across Maine with $1,000 scholarships towards their college education based on academic performance, financial aid eligibility, and demonstrated community service.
-
Maine Crime
Wilton woman charged with arson in Farmington house fire
-
Local & State
Town orders cancellation of free concert in unpermitted Readfield barn
-
News
Vandals turn over flower pots, trash cans in Farmington
-
Sports
Last two champions back to lead the field at Hight Memorial Pace
-
Local & State
Oakland's Old School House up for sale