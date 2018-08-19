IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 9:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Augusta Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:49 p.m., fireworks were reported on Main Street.

9:48 p.m., fireworks were reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday, mischief was reported on Main Street.

12:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.

Sunday at 1:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Ingalls Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:52 p.m., a burglary was reported on Wilder Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7:08 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Town Farm Road.

11:52 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Summer Street.

4:23 p.m., harassment was reported at the Miller Apartment Building on South Alpine Street.

11:19 p.m., noise was reported on Belgrade Road.

11:51 a.m., debris was reported on Summer Street.

2:58 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Axtell Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 7:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

3:04 p.m., debris was reported on Canaan Road.

8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN ROME, Saturday at 5:13 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Golden Point Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:10 a.m., a scam was reported on Woodland Drive.

10:25 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Beech Street.

11:45 a.m., a scam was reported on Kennebec Street.

4:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Constitution Avenue.

9:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on North School Street.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 10:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Abijah Hill Road.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 12:40 p.m., a scam was reported on South Main Street.

Sunday at 1:47 a.m., someone from South Main Street reported hearing shots fired.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the parking lot of Educare Central Maine on Drummond Avenue.

7:10 a.m., a robbery was reported on Gold Street.

10:37 a.m., a theft was reported at Rite-Aid on Main Street.

11:43 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a condominium on Drummond Avenue.

12:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

12:55 p.m., a stolen vehicle reportedly was recovered on Drummond Avenue.

4:03 p.m., a theft was reported at Vapor Gurus on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:06 p.m., noise was reported on Oakland Street.

5:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:08 p.m., noise was reported on Jefferson Street.

9:26 p.m., a fight was reported at the Big Apple store on Elm Street.

10:26 p.m., noise was reported on Veteran Court.

10:50 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Place.

Sunday at 1:05 a.m., a fight was reported at the Chez Paree on Water Street.

1:14 a.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:44 a.m., a theft was reported on Cushman Road.

11:07 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Cone Street.

3 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Roy Street.

Sunday at 1:43 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

Arrests

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 1:50 a.m., Jessica M. Powers, 35, of New Vineyard, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

8:55 a.m., Michael C. Ringer, 49, of Carthage, was arrested on a probation hold and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

10:55 p.m., Heather Dawn Grant, 42, of Rumford, was arrested on four warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Shaun Cook, 46, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with three counts of violation of conditions of release.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: