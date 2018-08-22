The high water content of cabbage is typically to blame for watery slaws. We salted our cabbage to draw out the excess moisture.

Memphis Chopped Coleslaw is usually studded with celery seeds and crunchy green peppers and tossed with an unapologetically sugary mustard dressing tempered by a bracing hit of vinegar.

To ensure balanced flavor, we quickly cooked the dressing and tossed it hot with the cabbage. The salted cabbage absorbed the dressing and became seasoned inside and out.

MEMPHIS CHOPPED COLESLAW

Servings: 8-10

1 head green cabbage (2 pounds), cored and chopped fine (12 cups)

1 jalapeno chili, stemmed, seeded, and minced

1 carrot, peeled and shredded on box grater

1 small onion, peeled and shredded on box grater

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 cup yellow mustard

1/4 cup chili sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 teaspoon celery seeds

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

Toss cabbage, jalapeno, carrot, onion, and salt in colander set over medium bowl. Let stand until wilted, about 1 hour. Rinse cabbage mixture under cold water, drain, dry well with paper towels, and transfer to large bowl.

Bring mustard, chili sauce, mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, celery seeds, and sugar to boil in saucepan over medium heat. Pour over cabbage and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour or up to 24 hours. Serve.

