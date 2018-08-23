Good Thursday morning, central Maine. It’s Aug. 23, meaning it’s also Buttered Corn Day, National Spongecake Day and Hug Your Sweetheart Day.
A LOT OF MISSING DOUGH: More than $80,000 has been reported missing by the Litchfield Farmers’ Club, which holds the annual town fair and agricultural exhibition Sept. 7-9. Police are investigating and organizers say the fair will go on. Read the story. 

WEEDING OUT: The annual Maine Farm Days offered a good lesson on weeds and the importance of identifying them before doing away with them. The session by a University of Maine Cooperative Extension educator was among a bevy of events at the agriculture trade show in Clinton, which continues today. Read the story.

START YOUR ENGINES: At the annual Oxford 250 media day, nine drivers offered their thoughts and opinions on this weekend’s 45th annual Clark’s Scrap Metals Oxford 250. They all agreed: this year’s race will be as competitive as any in recent memory. Read the story.

 

 

