LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Farmers’ Club is broke, but the officers say the Litchfield Fair gates will still open Sept. 7-9 for the annual agricultural exhibition.

The president and vice president have said the club’s treasury is down to $1,000 or less, meaning more than $80,000 is missing. Detective John Bourque of the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday there is an active investigation into the missing money, but declined to offer specifics.

Litchfield Fair President Charlie Smith speaks to the Kennebec Sheriff's detective investigating why some $80,000 is missing from the agricultural exhibition's account. "We are broke," Smith said. Staff photo by Andy Molloy Litchfield Fair President Charlie Smith, left, attorney Kevin Sullivan and 1st Vice President Dick Brown assert Wednesday August 22, 2018 that some $80,000 is missing from the Fair's accounts. Staff photo by Andy Molloy

Charlie Smith, president of the Litchfield Farmers’ Club which operates the fair, stood inside the pulling ring at the fairgrounds along with 1st Vice President Richard Brown, and said they are seeking donations to help pay the bills. They said $20,000 would go a long way and have arranged for Camden National Bank to set up a bank account to receive any donations made at any branch location.

