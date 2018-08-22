LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Farmers’ Club is broke, but the officers say the Litchfield Fair gates will still open Sept. 7-9 for the annual agricultural exhibition.
The president and vice president have said the club’s treasury is down to $1,000 or less, meaning more than $80,000 is missing. Detective John Bourque of the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday there is an active investigation into the missing money, but declined to offer specifics.
Charlie Smith, president of the Litchfield Farmers’ Club which operates the fair, stood inside the pulling ring at the fairgrounds along with 1st Vice President Richard Brown, and said they are seeking donations to help pay the bills. They said $20,000 would go a long way and have arranged for Camden National Bank to set up a bank account to receive any donations made at any branch location.
This story will be updated.
