FARMINGTON — “Healthy Eating for Cancer Survivors” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.

Participants can learn how to make healthy eating and lifestyle choices to reduce their risk of cancer recurrence and promote overall wellness as a cancer survivor at the free presentation.

The program will be presented by Donna Walsh, MS, RD, LD, a board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition, affiliated with the MaineGeneral Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.

To register or for more information, call 626-4857 or email [email protected].

