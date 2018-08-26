IN ANSON, Saturday at 3:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Madison Street.

6:33 p.m., fire units were sent to a smoke investigation on Valley Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 7:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Black Nubble Road.

Saturday at 5:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Carrabassett Road.

Sunday at 8:09 a.m., a burglary was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 8:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Archer Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 5:41 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the police station.

7:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:14 a.m., a burglary was reported on Maple Street.

12:28 p.m., a complaint was taken from Water Street.

1:03 p.m., a trespassing complaint was taken from Hutchins Road.

1:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakes Street.

Saturday at 10:57 a.m., a fire alarm was reported sounding on Learning Lane.

9:22 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.

9:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Middle Street.

Sunday at 11:55 a.m., a missing person was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 5:37 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

8:46 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Moose Hill Road.

Sunday at 8:31 a.m., a missing person was reported on Davis Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 4:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 8:44 a.m., a burglary was reported on Lakewood Road.

10:51 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Main Street.

5:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

11:42 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Lakewood Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 10:05 p.m., an assault was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:32 p.m., vandalism was reported on Martin Stream Road.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

Sunday at 2:11 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:45 a.m., an accident within juries was reported on Church Street at Belgrade Road.

8:18 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Sawtelle Road.

9:40 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

4:18 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 7:40 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pittsfield Street.

5:57 p.m., police made an arrest in an assist of another agency on Somerset Avenue.

Sunday at 8:59 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Pittsfield Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN RIPLEY, Saturday at 3:26 p.m., police made an arrest on North Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 9:41 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Bryant Road.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Friday at 7:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 8:53 a.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Julie Court.

10:47 a.m., a burglary was reported on Back Road.

2:35 p.m., a trespassing complaint was taken from Main Street.

3:16 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a medical emergency on Madison Avenue.

7:53 p.m., a fireworks complaint was taken from Winter Street.

7:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

9:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Sunday at 8:13 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Julie Court.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., a fight was reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.

12:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

12:31 p.m., someone requested a police escort on Ticonic Street.

1:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ticonic Street.

4:12 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of shoplifting at Walmart.

6:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

8:24 p.m., police made an arrest at the McDonald’s on Main Street.

8:58 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at the homeless shelter.

10:52 p.m., police made a warrant arrest following a traffic stop on College Avenue.

Sunday at 12:07 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Oak Street.

12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing off Water Street.

IN WELD, Sunday at 4:37 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Phillips Road.

IN WILTON, Friday at 1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

Saturday at 11:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.

Sunday at 1:01 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Reynolds Road.

9:28 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:15 a.m., a burglary was reported on Boston Avenue.

11:30 a.m., someone requested a police escort on Smiley Avenue.

12:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Frawley Street.

4:21 p.m., a 911 hang-up call was received from Camp Caribou.

10:37 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Lucille Avenue.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:56 p.m., Marion Louis Parsons, 48, of Palmyra, arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violation of a protection order.

4:58 p.m., Roberta J. Fish, 50, of Ripley, arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

7:03 p.m., Tommy-Alan W. Hewins, 33, of Burnham, arrested on an affidavit charging aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

9:57 p.m., Jeremy Everette Towers, 30, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of release.

10:03 p.m., Garret Jordan Hayden, 35, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of operating under the influence,operating after suspension and on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10:24 p.m., Ronald Lewis Bubier, 30, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of assault and violating the conditions of release.

Sunday at 12:42 a.m., Thomas J. Schultz, 58, of Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:54 a.m., Louis-Philippe Poulin, 22, of Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9 p.m., Caleb Johnston, 28, of Fairfield, arrested at McDonald’s on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:59 p.m., Corey Palmer, 37, of Freedom, arrested on College Avenue on a warrant.

8:58 p.m., Amy Baskins, 38, of Waterville, arrested on Colby Street on a fugitive from justice charge.

