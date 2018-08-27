AUGUSTA — Hospice Volunteer Training: Make a difference in the lives of others is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 1-31, at MaineGeneral Alfond Center for Health, at 35 Medical Center Parkway.

This five-week training program can prepare volunteers to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support to persons and their families living with a terminal illness.

The program seeks new volunteers who are veterans.

Registration is required. For more information, call 626-1779 or 873-3615.

