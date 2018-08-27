Teachers John Krasnavage, David Solmitz and David Campbell joined the 1978 Madison High School graduating class at their 40th class reunion held Aug. 11 at the Somerset Abbey in Madison. Lots of memories and laughter were shared as the group honored their beloved teacher and assistant principal, Gerald A. Yerza, along with the 12 classmates they have lost. Some in attendance traveled from as far away as Tennessee, Massachusetts, Alabama and California. The classmates all look forward to their next reunion. In front, from left, are Wilfred Hainer, Larry Turner, Susan Allmendinger, Vanessa Anton, Lori Christopher, Mike Green, Andrea Erskine, and Solmitz. Second row, from left, are Krasnavage and Campbell, Brenda Gallion, Sandy Smith, Ben Cayford and Tim Dickey. In back, from left, are David Clark, Stan Wacome, Bruce Rich, Jody Dickey, Keith Seamans, Brian Briggs, Wayne Wallace, Joanne Bearor and Andrew Szendey. Madison High School class of 1978 reunion photo