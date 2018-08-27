Teachers John Krasnavage, David Solmitz and David Campbell joined the 1978 Madison High School graduating class at their 40th class reunion held Aug. 11 at the Somerset Abbey in Madison. Lots of memories and laughter were shared as the group honored their beloved teacher/assistant principal, Gerald A. Yerza, along with the 12 classmates they have lost. Some in attendance traveled from as far away as Tennessee, Massachusetts, Alabama and California.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Schools and Education
High school principal who left Scarborough during controversy hired for interim Winthrop job
-
Nation & World
Amazon ‘ambassadors’ defend their employer, say workers are all smiles
-
Business
Opportunity knocks in Augusta: Companies team up to redevelop Odd Fellows building
-
Local & State
Founder of the Dead Poets Society laid to rest in Maine under unique tombstone
-
College
Colby football team gets back to work