Maine State Police troopers on Monday found a missing Jonesport man with a “severe medical condition” who they had searched for overnight.
Stanley Reynolds, 53, left his home on Feeney Street on foot around 10 p.m. Sunday and had not been seen since. Police said Reynolds was found safe, but did not disclose where he was located.
Reynolds was reported missing by his wife. He has COPD and requires medical attention, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Troopers and game wardens searched overnight with dogs for Reynolds.
