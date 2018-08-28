The 16th annual Seth Wescott & Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic is set for Friday, Sept. 21, at the Sugarloaf Golf Club, 5071 West Mountain Road in Carrabasset Valley.
The golf classic will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Each participant will receive a complimentary gift bag, green fees and cart. There will be contests with prizes for a hole in one, longest drive, a putting challenge and more.
After the tournament participants can gather at The Rack for food, prizes, raffles and an auction.
Proceeds of the golf classic will be used to help fund the annual Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Program and the Level Field Fund for area students and athletes.
For more information or to register, visit franklincountymaine.org, call 778-4215, or email [email protected].
