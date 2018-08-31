WALDOBORO — Democrats from throughout Lincoln County came together Aug. 12 during the annual Lobster Bake and Family Fun Day at Waldoboro’s Cider Hill Farm.

Eight local and statewide candidates, including U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Zak Ringelstein, candidate for U.S. Senate, and State Attorney General Janet Mills, candidate for Governor, joined nearly 150 fellow progressives for an afternoon of music, food and conversation, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Democratic Committee.

Eight local and statewide candidates attended the Lincoln County Democratic Committee's annual Lobster Bake and Family Fun Day on Aug. 12. From left are Rep. Mick Devin, District 90; Congresswoman Chellie Pingree; Laura Fortman, candidate State Senate District 13; Zak Ringelstein, candidate US Senate; Gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills; Sheriff Todd Brackett; County Commissioner Bill Blodgett; and Jason Putnam, candidate Maine House District 87. Photo by Jeff Kirlin Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The afternoon began with The Oystermen provided folk music as guests mingled and discussed the issues of the day with candidates who moved among the crowd.

The committee offers many meet the candidates events across the county, along with other group discussions and meetings.

Learn more at lincolncountydemocrats.com or facebook.com/lincolncountydems/.

Share

< Previous

Next >