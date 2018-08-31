WALDOBORO — Democrats from throughout Lincoln County came together Aug. 12 during the annual Lobster Bake and Family Fun Day at Waldoboro’s Cider Hill Farm.
Eight local and statewide candidates, including U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Zak Ringelstein, candidate for U.S. Senate, and State Attorney General Janet Mills, candidate for Governor, joined nearly 150 fellow progressives for an afternoon of music, food and conversation, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Democratic Committee.
The afternoon began with The Oystermen provided folk music as guests mingled and discussed the issues of the day with candidates who moved among the crowd.
The committee offers many meet the candidates events across the county, along with other group discussions and meetings.
Learn more at lincolncountydemocrats.com or facebook.com/lincolncountydems/.
