I am writing this letter today out of respect for John McCain.

This man was a true American hero. I haven’t always agreed with him, but I have the upmost respect and admiration for him.

I am a combat-wounded Marine who served in Vietnam. Many people got deferments for medical reasons, including Donald Trump.

Not only did John MaCain serve, but he spent over five years as a prisoner of war in a North Vietnamese prison. He has served his country, both as a Navy pilot and a statesman. He is the last of a dying breed.

He has more integrity in his baby toe than Trump has in his whole body. Rest in peace, John McCain. You have served your time in hell.

Thomas Lohnes

China Village

