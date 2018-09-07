SOUTH CHINA — Parents and students should be advised that Friday, Sept. 14, will be a teacher and staff workshop day with an early dismissal for all Erskine Academy students. Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call the school at 445-2962.
