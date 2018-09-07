WINSLOW — Crafters and/or vendors are welcome to participate in the Nov. 3 Pleasant Street United Methodist Church Holiday Fair scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on 61 Pleasant St.
The cost is $25 per 10-foot by 5-foot space. One 6- to 8-foot table and two chairs will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the church.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Sheila Bacon at [email protected] or call 873-5249.
