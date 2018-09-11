These past many months of divisive politics on all levels have been disheartening and exhausting. The constant barrage of negativity, and the tweets prompting one drama after another, have taken a toll on all of us.

Through these trying times, I do appreciate Sen. Angus King’s commitment not to a political party but to the people of the great state of Maine. As an independent, Sen. King is able to work most effectively by listening to his constituents and responding to their needs, working on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation that helps the people of Maine.

Extremes on either side don’t work, and we must go back to getting along with each other and the art of compromise. It brings me hope to watch Sen. King’s commitment to the people of Maine and his efforts to bring back civility and bipartisanship.

After all, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation.” I am honored to support Sen. Angus King for re-election in November.

Mary Swartz

Farmingdale

