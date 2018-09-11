Rangeley Oktoberfest weekend kicks off with the annual Brat & Strudel Contest at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at The Rangeley Tavern, 2443 Main St.

The event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Entrants will put forth their best brat and strudel and each attendee will receive tastings of all brat and strudel entries. The winners will earn bragging rights based on voting by both the public and a panel of expert judges.

For more information, call 864-5571 or email [email protected].

