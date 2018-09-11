WINTHROP — Veteran Maine journalist and columnist Douglas Rooks will read from his book, “Rise, Decline and Renewal,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Charles M. Bailey Public Library at 39 Bowdoin St.

The event is part of the ongoing Winthrop Lakes Region Forum hosted by the library and sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

The book, released earlier this year, tells the story of the Maine Democratic Party — how it rose from irrelevance in 1954 with the election of Gov. Edmund Muskie, challenged the Republican Party over the next two decades, and initiated wide-ranging reforms.

As a journalist, Rooks served as editorial page editor for the Kennebec Journal in Augusta, and editor and publisher of Maine Times. He has written about state government and politics for more than 30 years, earning numerous national and regional awards.

A graduate of Colby College, he is former board president of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Augusta. He lives with his wife in West Gardiner. He is a local columnist for the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, and is at work on a biography of Franco jurist and politician Albert Beliveau.

For more information, call the library at 377-8673.

