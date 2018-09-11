SKOWHEGAN — A Somerset Sampler’s Quilt Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29, at the United Methodist Church, Dr. Mann Road.

The quilt exhibit will feature approximately 150 quilts, door prizes, vendors, a quilt raffle and more. Lunch will be available for a fee. Admission will cost $5.

For more information, call 474-9248.

