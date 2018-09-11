SKOWHEGAN — A Somerset Sampler’s Quilt Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29, at the United Methodist Church, Dr. Mann Road.
The quilt exhibit will feature approximately 150 quilts, door prizes, vendors, a quilt raffle and more. Lunch will be available for a fee. Admission will cost $5.
For more information, call 474-9248.
-
Varsity Maine
Mount View boys soccer keeps rolling with win over Winslow
-
Varsity Maine
Rivals come and go
-
Maine Crime
Man sentenced to prison for selling drugs that killed Kevin Hubert, of Waterville
-
Politics
Sen. Collins blasts vulgar messages, threats about Kavanaugh nomination
-
Business
Maine PUC seeks public testimony on NECEC project