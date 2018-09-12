Blackberry Smoke, on its Find a Light Tour, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the Collins Center for the Arts, University of Maine, 2 Flagstaff Road in Orono.

Blackberry Smoke has never been a band that stands still. Whether pursuing the dream by logging hundreds of thousands of miles on America’s highways and abroad or relentlessly exploring the many facets of its unique art form, the Atlanta quintet is always on the move.

The songs on Blackberry Smoke’s sixth album, “Like an Arrow,” show just how far this authentic American rock band has come as the accomplished group of musicians tackles a diverse set of new ideas, sounds and territories, long after most bands with half the success might have settled into a well-worn groove.

Tickets cost $33-$45.

For more information, visit collinscenterforthearts.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >