The Waterville Opera House recently announced its 2018-19 theatrical season, which will open with “Things My Mother Taught Me,” and will run through June.

“We have a very exciting production schedule for our upcoming season!” said Tamsen Brooke Warner, executive director of the Waterville Opera House, according to a news release from the opera house. “From classic musicals that will have you singing along to your favorite show tunes and comedic plays that will have you laughing and crying, there’s a show for everyone at the Opera House this season.”

Young love and family drama ring in the new season with Things My Mother Taught Me (Sept. 14-23). This relatable play features a young couple moving into their first apartment together and the hilarity that ensues when both sets of parents show up unexpectedly to “help.”

The focus shifts from first love to finding love with an American theatre classic — “Hello, Dolly!” (Nov. 9-8). Romance and comedy collide in this time-tested, show stopping musical featuring some of the greatest hits in musical theater history, including “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before The Parade Passes By,” and, of course, “Hello, Dolly!”

The third production is a story about the most important things in life: love and … golf. A “Fox on the Fairway” (Jan. 25-Feb. 3) is a play that follows the story of a funny man who takes the snobby denizens of a private country club on a wild ride of mistaken identities and over the top romantic shenanigans.

Next spring, an unbelievable storm will blow the well-known and much-beloved story of Dorothy and her darling dog Toto to Waterville as the Opera House presents “The Wizard of Oz” (April 5-14). This tale of a sweet Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow and to the Emerald City while discovering that there truly is “no place like home.”

Wrapping up the season is the final production, Ripcord (June 14-23). Discover how a seemingly harmless bet between two women in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility can easily transform into a game of one-upmanship that rivals history’s greatest conflicts!

New to patrons this year is the Theatre Season Pass, which includes one ticket to each of the five Opera House theatrical productions — for the price of four.

For more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >