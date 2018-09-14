John Bridge was honored Saturday by the Kennebec Historical Society for his contributions to the society. Bridge, a former Augusta mayor and construction business owner, has also been a generous donor to other local organizations, notably the Kennebec YMCA for which he led a $10 million fundraising campaign, the University of Maine, KHS and many more. He also served on the Augusta School Board, city council and was Augusta mayor from 1997 to 1999.
The group presented Bridge with a framed copy of his biography, which also will be added to the society’s Kennebec County History Leadership Book on display at KHS headquarters in Augusta.
The presentation was made during a wine tasting event attended by KHS donors, elected officials and volunteers by Roger Pomerleau, chairman of the KHS Development Committee.
