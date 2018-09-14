Registration is open for a wide variety of classes offered by Gardiner Adult Education.

Community enrichment classes starting soon include Beginner Crochet, Fall into Yoga, Genealogy, Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimers, Quilting, Building Self-Confidence, Weaving, Song Writing, Zumba and Drawing.

All classes are held at Gardiner High School, 40 West Hill Road.

To register, visit msad11.maineadulted.org. For more information, call 582-3774.

