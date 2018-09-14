FAYETTE — The Coffee Break, a weekly casual group, will start meeting at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday, starting Oct. 4, at the Underwood Memorial Library, 2006 Main St.

Organizers invite anyone who would like to enjoy the library.

For more information, call Evelyn or Michele at 685-3778 between 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, or email [email protected].

