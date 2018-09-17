HALLOWELL — The Harlow invites artists to submit artwork to be considered for “Proof Positive,” an open call juried exhibition of art incorporating processes used in printmaking.

Submissions can include any and all techniques of printmaking; including but not limited to screen prints, block prints, linocuts, woodcuts, intaglio, etchings etc. Entries will be juried by a curatorial committee comprised of Harlow staff and local printmaker Scott Minzy.

Artists can submit to four pieces. Artists should be residents of Maine at least part of the year or otherwise have a strong connection to the state. Artists submitting from out of state are responsible for the costs of shipping work to and from The Harlow. Note that return shipping will be actual cost plus $20 to cover staff time. Reproductions such as photocopies and giclee prints are not acceptable.

The gallery also welcomes multi-media, digital, and/or installation submissions to be considered for its newly designated multi-media/installation room.

The deadline to submit art is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1.

The exhibition will be on view Oct. 19 through Nov. 24 at the gallery at 100 Water St.

For more information and to submit artwork, visit harlowgallery.org.

