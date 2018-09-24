DAMARISCOTTA — Author, filmmaker and geriatric social worker Phyllis Chinlund will talk about her long marriage to photographer Ray Witlin, and the struggles they went through as he developed Alzheimer’s at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Wiscasset Public Library, 21 High St.

In the book, she describes the difficult days of the onset of Alzheimer’s and how they got through them as the disease progressed. Moving from Manhattan to Maine, she writes, made life possible. Her memoir is a vivid portrait of a 30-year marriage and a testament to the endurance of love in the face of devastating mental and physical decline.

In the presentation she will read passages from her memoir, will show some of Ray’s work and will take questions from the audience.

Signed copies of her memoir, “Looking Back from the Gate: A Story of Love, Art, and Dementia,” will be for sale at the event.

For more information, call the library at 882-7161.

