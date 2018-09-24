WATERVILLE — A meet and greet with Climate Hero candidates is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 69 Silver St.

All candidates (local, state and federal) who will strongly protect the climate have been invited. Maine Senate and House candidates who seek to represent parts of Augusta, Waterville and Unity, as well as Fairfield, Smithfield, Oakland, Winslow, Clinton and Albion, have already accepted and others are expected.

For more information, email [email protected].

