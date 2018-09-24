FARMINGTON — SeniorsPlus will present its third annual Senior Resource Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, at Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road, according to a news release from SeniorsPlus.

The free event will feature workshops and information booths, the event is a learning opportunity for adults and a complimentary lunch made by the Mt. Blue High School culinary students will be served, according to the release.

The following workshops are planned: introducing Healthy Living for ME and its programs for improving health; changing gender roles in society; and avoiding scams.

The fair will showcase area agencies and programs that provide support and services for older adults in the Farmington area. Guests can learn about the organizations, what they offer, and how they can help older adults to continue to live at home. SeniorsPlus will have a table with staff members to answer questions about its services.

Also available will be free blood pressure checks and cholesterol screenings. The fair is presented by SeniorsPlus in collaboration with its community partners on a three-year Maine Health Access Foundation Thriving in Place grant that focuses on the Farmington and Rangeley communities. The goal of the grants is to assist people with chronic health conditions to stay healthy in their homes rather than needing hospital or nursing home care.

Support is provided by SeniorsPlus’ partners of the Seniors Resource Fair: Western Maine Community Action, Healthy Community Coalition, Rangeley Health & Wellness, Rangeley Family Medicine, Franklin County Health Network, Senior Center, and Western Maine Transportation.

For more information, visit seniorsplus.org or contact Mary Richards at [email protected] or 864-2645.

