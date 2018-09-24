The Oakland Recreation Department invites area senior citizens on the annual fall foliage trip scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 3. The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from the rear parking lot next to the Baptist church on Church Street. The estimated return time is 3:30 p.m.

This year’s journey will include the western Maine mountains. During the trip, the group will stop for lunch at the Red Onion Restaurant. Participants can order from their regular menu and will be responsible for the cost of their lunch.

The trip is free to residents and $2 per person for non-residents.

Registrations will be taken on a first-come first-served basis.

To register, call the Oakland Town Office at 465-7357.

