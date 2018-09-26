An Oakland man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Somerset County town of Smithfield.

James Ross, chief deputy at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, said James Vintinner, 60, was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck just after 8 p.m. when it left the road on East Pond Road in Smithfield and rolled over several times.

An Oakland man was killed Tuesday night when his 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck crashed in Smithfield. Somerset County Sheriff's Office photo

Somerset County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ritchie Putnam responded to a report of the crash and found the truck on its roof. The vehicle appeared to have been traveling north on East Pond Road when it veered off the road, striking and shearing off a utility pole, Ross said.

The truck then rolled over multiple times. Vintinner, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue workers from Delta Rescue.

Putnam was assisted at the scene by the Smithfield Fire Department, the Oakland Fire Department, Delta Rescue and Giberson’s Funeral Home. The truck was removed from the scene by Chuck’s Towing. Central Maine Power Co. crews arrived to replace the utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation and the cause of the accident has not been determined. Ross said Vintinner had been wearing a seat belt.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: