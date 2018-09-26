The Waterville Department of Public Works has announced that the residential Yard Waste Drop-Off site at 6 Wentworth Court will be open for the season on Monday, Oct. 1. Operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Tree limbs and compostable yard waste, such as grass clippings, plantings, leaves etc. will be accepted until Nov. 21. The drop-off site also will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 13, and Nov. 3.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 680-4744.
