The Waterville Department of Public Works has announced that the residential Yard Waste Drop-Off site at 6 Wentworth Court will be open for the season on Monday, Oct. 1. Operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Tree limbs and compostable yard waste, such as grass clippings, plantings, leaves etc. will be accepted until Nov. 21. The drop-off site also will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 13, and Nov. 3.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 680-4744.

