OAKLAND — Mid-Maine Adult and Community Education will offer Preserving the Harvest: A Hands-On Food Preservation Workshop about Apples from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in room 125 at Messalonskee High School, 131 Messalonskee High Drive.

This hands-on food preservation workshop will teach the basic steps for hot water bath canning and freezing. Participants will receive a “Preserving the Harvest” food preservation packet, and can learn recommended methods for preserving foods, the latest and safest recipes, about equipment to insure safety, and how to check for properly sealed jars.

Bring a potholder to the workshop (participants can take home a jar of what is prepared that evening).

The materials fee is $20 per person to the instructor at the start of class. The class is limited to 10 students.

The self-supporting fee is $5 for Deborah Barnett, UMaine Cooperative Extension, Assistant Food Preservation Education Assistant.

To register, call the office at 873-5754 or visit midmaine.maineadulted.org.

