HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations will host a Pie Crawl from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on Water Street. Participating downtown businesses will each offer sweet or savory pie bites and a winner in each category will be decided by attendees.

Currently the list of participating businesses include: Berry & Berry, Boynton’s Market, Clay Works, Editor’s Note Comics, Forbidden Fruit Gallery, Hallowell Antique Mall, Joyce’s, Juiced., The Liberal Cup, Lux Salon, The Maine House, McAlister Real Estate, Quarry Tap Room, Quilt Shop, Russell’s Gems, Scrummy’s, Slates and Steam Salon. The list of participating businesses will be updated on spectrumgenerations.org/pie as they are added.

Tickets cost $15, which must be purchased in advance. Children younger than 10 can participate for free, as accompanied by an adult.

For tickets, visit Spectrum Generations’ Cohen Community Center at 22 Town Farm Road, call 626-7777 or visit spectrumgenerations.org/pie.

