American Legion Malcolm Glidden Post 163 in Palermo recently held its annual Boys and Girls State Achievement Awards. The Legion also presented Certificates for Length of Service to Legion and Ladies Auxiliary members.

The formal ceremony awards and certificates were presented by Post Commander Clayton York, Sergeant at Arms Tony Horak, Ladies Auxiliary President Deana Stevens, and Chaplain Norma Shorey. Guests and recipients were offered refreshments and fresh baked goodies, by the Ladies Auxiliary.

MG Post 163 Commander, Clayton York with Boys State Award recipient Hagan Wallace, Girls State Award recipient Elizabeth Sugg and Ladies Auxiliary President Deana Stearns. Legionaire George McKennay and Ladies Auxiliary Bev McKennay both received 50 year certificates. Legionaire Steve McPherson, and Ladies Auxiliary Barbara McPherson, both received 30 year certificates.

