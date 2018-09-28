American Legion Malcolm Glidden Post 163 in Palermo recently held its annual Boys and Girls State Achievement Awards. The Legion also presented Certificates for Length of Service to Legion and Ladies Auxiliary members.
The formal ceremony awards and certificates were presented by Post Commander Clayton York, Sergeant at Arms Tony Horak, Ladies Auxiliary President Deana Stevens, and Chaplain Norma Shorey. Guests and recipients were offered refreshments and fresh baked goodies, by the Ladies Auxiliary.
