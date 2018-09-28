RANGELEY — The 5th annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Thursday night, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.

Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges, which included Jim Ferrara, Klara Haines and Skender Liedl, and a popular vote cast by the approximately100 attendees.

The 5th annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest winners were, from left, Margaret White, Sarge's Sports Pub, Best Brat (popular vote); Monika Liedl, The Red Onion, Best Brat (judges' vote); Patrick Friehl, The Shed, Best Strudel (judges' vote); and Ana Wetherill, Just Desserts, Best Strudel (popular vote). Contributed photo The judges for the 5th annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest were, from left, Skender Liedl, Klara Haines and Jim Ferrara. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Judges’ Vote winner were: Brat, The Red Onion; Strudel, The Shed.

Popular Vote winners were: Brat, Sarge’s Sports Pub; Strudel, Just Desserts.

For more information, email [email protected]

