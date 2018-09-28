RANGELEY — The 5th annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Thursday night, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.
Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges, which included Jim Ferrara, Klara Haines and Skender Liedl, and a popular vote cast by the approximately100 attendees.
Judges’ Vote winner were: Brat, The Red Onion; Strudel, The Shed.
Popular Vote winners were: Brat, Sarge’s Sports Pub; Strudel, Just Desserts.
For more information, email [email protected]
