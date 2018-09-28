The Waterville Public Works Department recently announced that there will be no trash or recycling collection on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 8.

Monday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday. Recycling will not be collected until the following Monday, Oct. 15.

For more information, call Mark L. Turner at 680-4744.

