SALES

Hanian Holdings, LLC purchased a 16,800-square-foot office complex comprised of one office building and one medical office building at 430 Bath Road, Brunswick. Drew Sigfridson, Brice O’Connor, Craig Young, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

2385 Congress Street, LLC purchased a 16,637-square-foot office building at 2385 Congress St., Portland. Charles Day, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Ken Clark, The Bean Group.

Bath Iron Works purchased a 27,563-square-foot industrial building at 11 Mallet Park Drive, Brunswick. Chris Paszyc, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

The City of Saco purchased 65 acres at 841-853 Portland Road, Saco. Ty Hobbs, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Consultexam, LLC purchased a 1,315-square-foot office condominium at 535 Ocean Ave., Portland. Catie Seavey, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Howard Hatch, F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Steve and Laurie Caiazzo purchased a 1,800-square-foot warehouse on three acres at 93 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Tom Dunham, Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group; Tony Galli, Greater Portland Realty.

BFBM Real Estate Holdings, LLC dba Bath Fitters purchased an 8,800-square-foot warehouse on 2.33 acres at 351 Riverside Industrial Parkway, Portland. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group; Drew Sigfridson, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

65 Pleasant Hill Partnership, LLC purchased an 11,600-square-foot mixed-use building on 18 acres at 65 Pleasant Hill Road, Scarborough. Greg Hastings, Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

Park 180, LLC purchased a 7,157-square-foot office building at 180 Park Ave., Portland. Thomas Moulton, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Storage Realty Corp. purchased a 2.99-acre parcel at 600 Saco St., Westbrook. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Morrison Center purchased the property at 215 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Greg Perry, Cardente Real Estate.

Wild Duck Services purchased a 27,000-square-foot retail building at 33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Keiter and Associates QI for KJS Family Trust purchased a 26,427-square-foot building at 14 Industrial Way, Portland. Joe Malone, Jennifer Small, Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

LEASES, OFFICE

USA Teleservices leased 2,800 square feet at 56 Northport Dr., Portland. Steve Baumann, Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Code 1 Training Solutions, LLC leased 7340 square feet at 2 Main St., Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Townsend Real Estate.

Pick Enterprises dba Women to Women leased 2,959 square feet at 170 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko, Catie Seavey, CBRE |The Boulos Company.

The State of Maine leased 7,731 square feet at 442 Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Chris Paszyc, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

US Cellular leased 3,922 square feet at 189 Darling Ave., South Portland. Jessica Estes, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Frank O’Connor, NAI The Dunham Group.

Gentiva Certified Healthcare Corp. dba Kindred at Home leased 2,646 square feet at 2 Livewell Drive, Kennebunk. Ty Hobbs, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Charter Oak Capital leased 2,623 square feet at 1 Monument Square, Portland. Tony McDonald, Catie Seavey, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Maine Development Foundation leased 2,309 square feet at 2 Beech St., Hallowell. Nick Lucas, CBRE |The Boulos Company; Dennis Wheelock, Magnusson Balfour.

Quince & Co. leased 1,810 square feet at 22 Monument Square, Portland. Nate Stevens, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Living Word Baptist Church leased 1,792 square feet at 1 Karen Drive, Westbrook. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Debra Butterfield, LCSW leased 135 square feet at 60 Pineland Drive, New Gloucester. Ty Hobbs, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Gorrill-Palmer Consulting Engineers leased 3,069 square feet at 707 Sable Oaks, South Portland. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group; Craig Young, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Visit Portland leased 3,000 square feet at 1375 Congress St., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

Creative Works leased 9,010 square feet at 290 State St., Augusta. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group; Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

M. Leonard International, Inc., leased 4,631 square feet at 290 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

Portside Real Estate Group leased 1,200 square feet at 4 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kevin Moquin renewed his lease of 300 square feet at 1 Union St., Portland. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Scalia and Company renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at 217 Scalia St., Portland. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Mainepure Water leased 1,000 square feet at 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers.

RETAIL

200Gorham, Inc., leased 2,350 square feet at 200 Gorham Road, South Portland. Jennifer Davies, Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Lone Spruce Creative leased 400 square feet at 2 Main St., Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Townsend Real Estate.

Ariel Johnson Makeup Artistry leased 400 square feet at 2 Main St., Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Townsend Real Estate.

J & B Grossman, LLC leased 750 square feet at 2 Main St., Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Townsend Real Estate.

The Salt Works leased 1,950 square feet at 321 Elm St., Biddeford. Chris Paszyc, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Cape Madras leased 991 square feet at 98 Cross Street North, Portland. Derek Miller, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dynasty Dance Center leased 2,375 square feet at 432 Elm St., Biddeford. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Infinity Federal Credit Union leased 0.64 acre at 219 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Sylas Hatch, TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Eldredge Lumber & Hardware, Inc., leased 6,024 square feet at 305 Commercial St., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bear Essential Fitness leased 3,974 square feet at 442 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Local Food 1 Maine, LLC renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet at 15 Exchange St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Local Food 2, LLC renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet at 200 Gorham Road, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

INDUSTRIAL

Home Care Specialists leased 4,000 square feet at 125 John Roberts Road, South Portland. Ty Hobbs, Tim Millett, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Iron Heart Canning Co. leased 2,000 square feet at 2 Lincoln Ave., Scarborough. Charles Day, Brice O’Connor, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Brandon Mitchell, SVN | The Urbanek Group.

New England Industrial Truck leased 1,494 square feet at 110 Millbrook Road, Saco. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Larry Stoddard leased 1,941 square feet at 1021 Ocean Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Breza Corp. leased 2,000 square feet at 1021 Ocean Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Inka Hodes leased 420 square feet at 44 Exchange St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Ruth Summers, Northeast Commercial Brokers Keller Williams Realty.

