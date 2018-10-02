Augusta philanthropist Norm Elvin, founder of G&E Roofing, was honored recently by the Kennebec Historical Society.
The group presented Elvin with a framed copy of his biography, which also will be added to the society’s Kennebec County History Leadership Book on display at KHS headquarters in Augusta. The presentation was made at G&E Roofing’s offices in Augusta.
Elvin founded G&E Roofing in 1975 and has for years been a donor to KHS and numerous other nonprofits, civic groups and charities through the years. Recipients have included the Kennebec County YMCA, United Way, and HealthReach Hospice. He was recipient of the 2018 Peter G. Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Sept. 26 KHS presentation was made by Roger Pomerleau, chairman of the KHS Development Committee. KHS President Patsy Crockett and other members of KHS attended the presentation.
-
Business
MEMIC to pay record dividends in November
-
Local & State
Portland man seriously injured in crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco
-
Nation & World
FBI completes interview of Kavanaugh’s high school friend
-
Local & State
Search teams look for missing North Yarmouth woman
-
Business
Collins, King urge USDA to fund broadband in ‘geographically challenged’ areas