Augusta philanthropist Norm Elvin, founder of G&E Roofing, was honored recently by the Kennebec Historical Society.

The group presented Elvin with a framed copy of his biography, which also will be added to the society’s Kennebec County History Leadership Book on display at KHS headquarters in Augusta. The presentation was made at G&E Roofing’s offices in Augusta.

From left are Kennebec Historical Society members Glenn Adams, Nancy Merrick and Roger Pomerleau, G&E Roofing founder Norm Elvin, and KHS President Patsy Crockett.

Elvin founded G&E Roofing in 1975 and has for years been a donor to KHS and numerous other nonprofits, civic groups and charities through the years. Recipients have included the Kennebec County YMCA, United Way, and HealthReach Hospice. He was recipient of the 2018 Peter G. Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Sept. 26 KHS presentation was made by Roger Pomerleau, chairman of the KHS Development Committee. KHS President Patsy Crockett and other members of KHS attended the presentation.

