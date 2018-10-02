Seniors Merline R. Feero, Madeline H. Hallen, Carter M. Jones and Kai Rabideau have been named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a news release from Waterville Senior High School’s Principal Brian Laramee.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented to these seniors.

Throughout the nation about 34,000 Commended Students were recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

