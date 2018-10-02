Party affiliation:

Democrat

Kellie Julia Senate District 15 Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney, and Vassalboro

Social media accounts:

Facebook: /Kellie-Allain-Julia-for-State-Senate-District-15-2008967406097359

Occupation:

Small business owner

Education:

Applied science early childhood degree

Community Organizations:

MOFGA member; volunteer for Humane Society; member of Le Calumet Club; Sierra Club member

Personal information (hobbies, etc.): I have lived in Maine my whole life, I reside in China with my husband and daughter. We enjoy kayaking, hiking, camping, cooking and our favorite thing to do is travel.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None listed

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Full disclosure (side effects/addiction onset/withdrawal symptoms) both verbal/written signed documentation with provider and patient showing consent or refusal for any addictive drugs prescribed.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Providing funding to fill the positions that have been left unfilled due to pillaging of the funding by Augusta. We cannot provide safety for our kids if there are not enough bodies to look after them.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Proficiency-based education works for some, but not for all. Many educators and families have been unhappy with this program. I feel that we should base our decisions on their input.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes, I believe that if we had some type of universal health-care system for Maine residents that not only would they be healthier, hospitals would benefit from the ability for them to be paid.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I support home care but I am unsure if this is the best way to fund it. Veterans, seniors, disabled individuals all desperately need care. When elected I will pursue other funding ideas.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

One of the top reasons that I am running for office is my frustration with the infighting issue. When elected I will work to unite our leadership for the good of our state and its people.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

My son passed away a year and a half ago due to suicide. Improving our state’s residents’ access to general health and mental health services is very important to me.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

