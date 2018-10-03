“Above, Below, Before, Behind, Within” will be on view Oct. 4 through Nov. 7 at Charles Danforth Gallery in Jewett Hall, University of Maine, 46 University Drive in Augusta.

Five Maine artists working in five different media — painting, installation, photography, performance and computer programing — explore how their work addresses point of view.

Eileen Gillespie, Frank Mauceri, Kristin Dillon, Rachel Zheng and Heather Lyon use point of view as a point of departure for their works: paintings, algorithmic drawings, portrait photography, installation, and performance/video.

Events scheduled throughout the exhibition include a series of Potluck Talks where the artists will discuss their work, and a dinner reception at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. These events are hosted by CAUSE (Community of Artists for UMA Social Empowerment) and are scheduled as follows:

• CAUSE Potluck Talks in the Danforth Gallery: Frank Mauceri, digital drawing will be discussed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16; Eileen Gillespie’s painting will be the topic from 11:30 t 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23.

• An opening reception is set for 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the gallery, followed by a sit-down dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are required. During the meal, artist Rachel Zheng will provide an installation talk and Heather Lyon will perform.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Tickets cost $20 for adults for $10 for students with and ID.

For tickets, visit umabookstore.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: