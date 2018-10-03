FARMINGTON — The Western Maine Audubon will give their second of three talks in their fall series. The talk will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the North Dining Hall, Olsen Student Center, UMF, South Street.

Worldwide, it is estimated that a third of all species are threatened with extinction and nearly half are in decline. The reasons for this are complex and involve many of the usual culprits, including habitat loss and degradation, pollution, climate change and disease. Acting in concert, these stressors are pushing amphibians over the brink, according to a news release from Western Maine Audobon.

In this talk participants can learn about the threats facing amphibians, particularly from disease, which is thought to be the single largest driver of amphibian declines worldwide. These diseases are alive and well in Maine, according to the release.

Those who attend can learn what researchers are doing to understand the scope of the problem and a few simple things you can do to help stem the tide of the global amphibian extinction crisis.

This free event will be lead by Matt Chatfield, associate professor of conservation biology at Unity College.

For more information. call 778-6285.

