The Celebration Barn Theater will present Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the theater, 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

The late-night talk show spoof is full of sketches, soulful music, and wild improvisations that have made it the longest running variety show in Maine history, according to a news release from the theater.

