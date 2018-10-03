The Celebration Barn Theater will present Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the theater, 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.
The late-night talk show spoof is full of sketches, soulful music, and wild improvisations that have made it the longest running variety show in Maine history, according to a news release from the theater.
