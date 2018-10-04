Party affiliation:

Republican

Karen A. Rancourt-Thomas House District 109 Waterville (part)

Residence:

Waterville

Social media accounts:

Facebook

Occupation:

Deputy town clerk

Education:

University of Maine Augusta, BA; Thomas College, masters

Community Organizations:

Fort Halifax Days; Franco-American Festival; Festival at the Falls

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I like to go to the gym and walk on the many walking trails in the Central Maine region.

Family status:

Widowed

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education, Healthcare, Tax Relief

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I am in favor of education, treatment and support. Treatment and support centers should be free of charge to those seeking help. Recognizing as a state that there is a huge opioid problem.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Hiring more social workers and supplying them with training, support and fair wages. Retention of these frontline workers is a must.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Proficiency-based learning does not engage a student’s academic abilities. Rather, it limits the student’s motivation to learn.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I do agree with it, however, how do we pay for the coverage?

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I like the concept but I do not like where the money is coming from. People should not be penalized for working hard.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Each person must show respect toward one another, whether you agree with them or not. What happened to good old-fashioned manners?

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I like to be part of my community through volunteer work with local festivals.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: