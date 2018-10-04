Party affiliation:

Democrat

Craig Hickman House District 81 Monmouth (part), Readfield and Winthrop

Residence:

Winthrop

Social media accounts:

None listed

Occupation:

Organic farmer

Education:

Bachelor of arts in government, Harvard University, 1990

Community Organizations:

Winthrop Area Rotary Club and Foundation; Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce; Sons of the American Legion; University of Maine at Augusta Board of Visitors; MaineGeneral Prevention and Healthy Living Advisory Board.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Cooking, writing, reading, hunting, fishing, cycling, singing.

Family status:

Married to Jop Blom, MaineGeneral physical therapist

Years in the Legislature:

6

Committee assignments (if elected):

Veterans and Legal Affairs, Judiciary, Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I support the recommendations of the Task Force to address the opioid crisis in the state.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

The Child and Family Services and Child Protection Act is comprehensive. We must provide adequate resources to DHHS to comply with the act in order to protect all our children from neglect and abuse.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

So long as we allow for local control.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes. A chronic illness or serious accident should not force Maine people into bankruptcy.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I respect the sanctity of my own vote at the ballot box on all referenda questions.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I will continue to lead with civility and integrity by listening to all sides of an issue without playing the blame game and always telling the truth.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

Though afraid of heights, I helped in a search and rescue demo by the Maine Forest Service, clasped to a cord hanging from the bottom of a helicopter that circled high above the YMCA Camp in Winthrop.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

