Party affiliation:

Republican

Randall Adam Greenwood House District 82 Litchfield, Monmouth (part) and Wales

Residence:

Wales

Social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/GreenwoodForHouse/

Occupation:

General manager

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in business management, leadership and organizational studies, University of Southern Maine

Community Organizations:

127th Maine Legislature; Androscoggin County Commissioner, 2009-2016; town meeting moderator; Wales selectman; youth baseball coach for Sabattus Recreation; treasurer for Pleasant Hill Cemetery

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Camping, hiking, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, fishing, hunting and target shooting with family and friends.

Family status:

Father of 3 children, ages 13, 11 and 8

Years in the Legislature:

2

Committee assignments (if elected):

State and Local Government Committee

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

There is no one approach to solve this epidemic. We need to balance enforcement, treatment and awareness/education to attack this problem that truly affects nearly everyone from all walks of life.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

With the drug problems facing our state, family reunification was in many situations not in the best interest of the children. We need to retain caseworkers and reduce caseloads to manageable levels.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

This is a local issue and each school board should decide. Districts who like the proficiency-based model can keep it. Those who don’t can move on to something else that may better fit their students.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Until there is a plan to fund this in a sustainable way I do not support universal health care. But I remain open-minded and will look for ways to improve our current health care model.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. It’s unconstitutional. According to the Constitution, all bills raising revenue must originate in the House. In the 127th Legislature I voted to reduce the income tax.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Compromise is not always the answer. Sometimes you stand up for your values and principles and agree to disagree. It doesn’t mean we can’t work together, just focus on where we agree and begin there.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

Represented the State of Maine in Colonial Williamsburg for an Article V Convention of States Historic Simulation in 2016. https://conventionofstates.com/cos-simulation

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

